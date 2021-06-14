Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $3

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.46%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Moore Kuehn Encourages KVSA, VPCC, KURI, and ANY Investors to Contact Law Firm.

Over the last 12 months, ANY stock rose by 11.20%.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.20 million, with 9.42 million shares outstanding and 5.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, ANY stock reached a trading volume of 19112908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.00.

ANY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.46. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 82.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sphere 3D Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.14 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -122.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.97. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ANY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sphere 3D Corp. posted -28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 145,301, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.48% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in ANY stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $3000.0 in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 1,071 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 423,716 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 276,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,071 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 161,205 shares during the same period.