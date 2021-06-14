RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Ford Motor Company [F] – find out why.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $15.28 on 06/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.17, while the highest price level was $15.43. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Record Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Run Continues – Up 184 Percent on Strength of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E, Escape and Explorer Hybrid.

Ford SUVs Post Best May Retail Sales Since 2003; Record SUV Sales for Lincoln on Gains From Entire Lineup.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported its May 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.83 percent and weekly performance of -4.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 80.83M shares, F reached to a volume of 49877677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 53.00%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,297 million, or 55.50% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,622,155, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,864,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.61 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 713 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 215,131,544 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 158,970,529 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 1,739,578,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,113,680,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,900,894 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 41,620,988 shares during the same period.