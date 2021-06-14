Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Revenue clocked in at $97.90 million, down -28.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] price surged by 4.86 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Precigen ActoBio Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1b/2a Study of AG019 ActoBiotics™, A Novel Therapy Designed to Address the Underlying Cause of Type 1 Diabetes.

– Primary analysis data presented at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting -.

– Primary endpoint assessing safety and tolerability met for both Phase 1b monotherapy and Phase 2a combination therapy portions of study -.

A sum of 11575493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Precigen Inc. shares reached a high of $8.72 and dropped to a low of $7.22 until finishing in the latest session at $7.33.

The one-year PGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.55. The average equity rating for PGEN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

PGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.90. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Precigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +46.20. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.58.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -30.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.36. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 266.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$534,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

PGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 70.90% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 81,760,477, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 9,101,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.71 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.05 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 22,651,900 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,775,984 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 117,643,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,071,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,154,864 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 583,799 shares during the same period.