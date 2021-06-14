Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell -6.07% so far this year. What now?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia.

Liquid hydrogen production facility will extend the company’s service network across the entire East Coast of the U.S.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen solutions, announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, Georgia, to serve customers across the southeastern United States. The announcement affirms Plug Power’s continued commitment to establish the first North American green hydrogen supply network, as the Camden County plant extends Plug Power’s service coverage across the entire eastern seaboard of the U.S.

A sum of 21697950 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.76M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $32.30 and dropped to a low of $31.27 until finishing in the latest session at $31.85.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.19. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $46.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 43.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 570.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.29, while it was recorded at 32.42 for the last single week of trading, and 31.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -42.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

PLUG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,159 million, or 52.30% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,768,929, which is approximately 26.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,808,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $676.22 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 164.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 83,262,576 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 49,373,589 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 154,922,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,558,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,484,770 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 13,612,089 shares during the same period.