Oppenheimer slashes price target on Celsion Corporation [CLSN] – find out why.

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] gained 18.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.54 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Celsion Appoints Christine A. Pellizzari to its Board of Directors.

Brings extensive biopharmaceutical legal background to the Board.

Appointment increases the size of Celsion’s Board from seven to eight Directors.

Celsion Corporation represents 66.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $112.50 million with the latest information. CLSN stock price has been found in the range of $1.28 to $1.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CLSN reached a trading volume of 8091507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 224.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for CLSN stock

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.19. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 50.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1880, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1183 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3697.28. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4296.71.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.29. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$795,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

There are presently around $18 million, or 18.70% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,496,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,122,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 million in CLSN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.99 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 17570.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 9,149,670 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 473,017 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,253,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,875,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,485,883 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 278,715 shares during the same period.