Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $36.10 million, up 26.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Additional U.S. Voyage Resumption Plans.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest, Innovative Ship Norwegian Encore to Make West Coast Debut Operating Alaska Voyages this Summer in Place of Norwegian Bliss.

Additional Norwegian Cruise Line Voyages to Sail Beginning Summer 2021 From Multiple U.S. Ports.

A sum of 12014092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.67M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $32.4599 and dropped to a low of $31.36 until finishing in the latest session at $32.23.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.37. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 332.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 32.84 for the last single week of trading, and 24.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -2.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,601 million, or 56.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,083, which is approximately 16.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,282,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.7 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $357.79 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 12.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 48,421,018 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 10,358,369 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 146,044,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,823,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,134,394 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,975,793 shares during the same period.