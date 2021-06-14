Nomura slashes price target on XPeng Inc. [XPEV] – find out why.

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] closed the trading session at $41.50 on 06/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.68, while the highest price level was $41.77. The company report on June 1, 2021 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for May 2021.

5,686 vehicles delivered in May 2021, a 483% increase year-over-year.

3,797 P7s delivered in May 2021, a record high monthly delivery.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.11 percent and weekly performance of 11.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 67.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.45M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 19231822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $46.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 67.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.58 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 39.24 for the last single week of trading.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$77,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.11%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,034 million, or 34.20% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 17,533,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,339,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.09 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $482.62 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 12.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 66,881,257 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 16,367,791 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 86,234,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,483,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,642,262 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,299 shares during the same period.