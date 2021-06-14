Market cap of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] reaches 54.20M – now what?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] price plunged by -19.79 percent to reach at -$1.32. The company report on June 10, 2021 that TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Launch of MedCheks Health Passport App for iOS Devices.

New iOS App Allows Users to Securely Upload and Share Vaccination or COVID Test Results, Providing Peace-of-Mind for Businesses Reopening.

TRxADE HEALTH, INC.(NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the U.S., announced that the Company’s MedCheks subsidiary has launched its Health Passport app, which is currently available for download on the iOS App store.

A sum of 4264031 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares reached a high of $6.10 and dropped to a low of $5.01 until finishing in the latest session at $5.35.

The one-year MEDS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.16. The average equity rating for MEDS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

MEDS Stock Performance Analysis:

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.05. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 69.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.47 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRxADE HEALTH Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.33. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.81.

Return on Total Capital for MEDS is now -24.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.23. Additionally, MEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] managed to generate an average of -$58,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

MEDS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDS.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.80% of MEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEDS stocks are: NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 275,650, which is approximately 221.458% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 249,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in MEDS stocks shares; and STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, currently with $1.29 million in MEDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ:MEDS] by around 511,994 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 36,346 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 565,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,113,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEDS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,371 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,546 shares during the same period.