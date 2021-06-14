Market cap of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] reaches 75.20M – now what?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] loss -17.22% or -0.26 points to close at $1.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4494469 shares. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Inc. to Attend BIO DIGITAL, the World’s Largest Biotech Partnering Experience.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Soluble Biotech, will be attending BIO DIGITAL, a key international biotech partnering event held virtually on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.

The three Predictive Oncology Inc. subsidiaries, will all be participants in the USA Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Conference that will be held June 14-18, 2021. This international digital conference has already attracted more than 2,600 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, plus government and academic organizations. The conference sponsors speaker presentations from some of the world’s top scientists, while at the same time providing one-on-one bio-partnering sessions whereby companies present their technologies to attract new collaborations or offer their pharmaceutical services to interested customers.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.52 and dropped to $1.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for POAI points out that the company has recorded 65.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -98.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, POAI reached to a volume of 4494469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for POAI stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 42.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1742, while it was recorded at 1.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0560 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -996.87 and a Gross Margin at -17.55. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2066.99.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -98.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -373.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.29. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,125,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.60% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,051,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 593,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in POAI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.69 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 54.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 3,451,737 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 54,574 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 345,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,852,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,188,392 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 37,386 shares during the same period.