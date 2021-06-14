Market cap of Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] reaches 38.14M – now what?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.97%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Carver Bank and New Rochelle-White Plains Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Announce Partnership to Support Economic Empowerment in Communities of Color.

Carver Federal Savings Bank (“Carver”), a certified Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), and the New Rochelle-White Plains Alumni Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (“NRWP Kappas”) have entered a partnership to advocate for greater economic empowerment and social justice in communities of color across the Greater New York City and Westchester Metro areas.

The partnership aims to promote financial education, workplace inclusion, and community engagement to improve economic opportunities for minority communities that have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carver and NRWP Kappas will also explore academic scholarship and internship opportunities for local minority youth and look to engage the larger business community in supporting job training, business networking, and more significant philanthropy in communities of color.

Over the last 12 months, CARV stock rose by 601.82%.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.14 million, with 2.98 million shares outstanding and 0.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 323.46K shares, CARV stock reached a trading volume of 1987436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.43.

CARV Stock Performance Analysis:

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.97. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 96.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 601.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carver Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.38. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.38.

Return on Total Capital for CARV is now -7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.89. Additionally, CARV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 766.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] managed to generate an average of -$50,682 per employee.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 15.60% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 157,813, which is approximately 2630116.667% of the company’s market cap and around 81.75% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 147,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in CARV stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.26 million in CARV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 224,626 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 181,719 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 195,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,779 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,547 shares during the same period.