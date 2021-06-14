Market cap of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] reaches 2.21B – now what?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AMEH] price surged by 20.22 percent to reach at $8.13. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Callaway Golf Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Apollo Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) will replace GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASD:AMEH) will replace Callaway Golf in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 15. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (XAMS:TKWY) is acquiring GrubHub in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 1839729 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 114.36K shares. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $48.4799 and dropped to a low of $45.23 until finishing in the latest session at $48.34.

The one-year AMEH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMEH in the course of the last twelve months was 34.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

AMEH Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.90. With this latest performance, AMEH shares gained by 40.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.99 for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.86, while it was recorded at 42.45 for the last single week of trading, and 23.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +18.86. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Total Capital for AMEH is now 12.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.76. Additionally, AMEH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] managed to generate an average of $60,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

AMEH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 171.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMEH.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $311 million, or 11.90% of AMEH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMEH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,492,699, which is approximately 0.225% of the company’s market cap and around 23.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,272,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.53 million in AMEH stocks shares; and OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, currently with $20.22 million in AMEH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AMEH] by around 1,442,409 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 246,051 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,742,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,430,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMEH stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,716 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,223 shares during the same period.