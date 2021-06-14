Market Analysts see Diginex Limited [EQOS] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Diginex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] traded at a high on 06/11/21, posting a 25.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.19. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Diginex to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI Event.

Presentation on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM US ET.

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM US ET. Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, will be giving the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3921952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diginex Limited stands at 13.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.18%.

The market cap for EQOS stock reached $305.63 million, with 37.32 million shares outstanding and 26.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, EQOS reached a trading volume of 3921952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diginex Limited [EQOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQOS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Diginex Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diginex Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1018.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has EQOS stock performed recently?

Diginex Limited [EQOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.85. With this latest performance, EQOS shares gained by 58.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Diginex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 6.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Diginex Limited [EQOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diginex Limited [EQOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -37094.34 and a Gross Margin at -1875.73. Diginex Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40739.81.

Return on Total Capital for EQOS is now -346.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2,657.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44,636.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -266.39. Additionally, EQOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diginex Limited [EQOS] managed to generate an average of -$473,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Diginex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Diginex Limited [EQOS]

There are presently around $36 million, or 12.00% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 2,105,859, which is approximately 231.135% of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 753,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.17 million in EQOS stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $4.76 million in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diginex Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Diginex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 3,276,817 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 215,108 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 916,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,408,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,233,179 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 206,937 shares during the same period.