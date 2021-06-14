Market Analysts see AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a high on 06/11/21, posting a 15.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.40. The company report on June 10, 2021 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count.

As of June 2, AMC had approximately 4.1 million shareholders eligible to vote at the upcoming Shareholder Meeting.

Fulfilling a commitment to release share count data, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) is providing the following information:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 215619356 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 17.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.31%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $21.48 billion, with 450.28 million shares outstanding and 448.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 141.42M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 215619356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $7 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on AMC stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 4.50 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 8.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.82.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 378.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1179.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 855.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.24 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 50.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -5.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $5,692 million, or 23.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,441,784, which is approximately 388.48% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,334,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in AMC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $328.49 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 5041.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 86,379,116 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,754,269 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,093,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,226,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,665,492 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 14,601,231 shares during the same period.