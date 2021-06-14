LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] moved down -13.67: Why It’s Important

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [NYSE: RAMP] closed the trading session at $41.75 on 06/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.21, while the highest price level was $47.825. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Anneka Gupta to Leave LiveRamp to Pursue New Opportunity.

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, announced that Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms, will leave LiveRamp to pursue another senior leadership opportunity within the technology sector, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Gupta first joined LiveRamp in 2010 as an early member of the team and has held positions in a variety of functions across the company, including marketing, recruiting, product management and software development.

“On behalf of the entire LiveRamp organization, I want to thank Anneka for the instrumental role she has played in the evolution of our company,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “As one of the earliest members of the LiveRamp team, Anneka has dedicated her entire professional career to growing our company from a 20-person start-up in San Francisco to a 1,200-person global team serving the world’s top brands, agencies and publishers., LiveRamp is well positioned for continued growth, with innovative technology and an unwavering commitment to customer success that set us apart within the industry. We’re excited to build on this strong foundation and wish Anneka all the best as she begins her next chapter.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.96 percent and weekly performance of -14.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 671.73K shares, RAMP reached to a volume of 6951997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAMP shares is $71.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on RAMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

RAMP stock trade performance evaluation

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.93. With this latest performance, RAMP shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.95, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.02 for the last 200 days.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.72 and a Gross Margin at +67.50. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.38.

Return on Total Capital for RAMP is now -10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, RAMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] managed to generate an average of -$75,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 106.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,700 million, or 95.80% of RAMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,785,841, which is approximately 6.558% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,316,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.72 million in RAMP stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $137.74 million in RAMP stock with ownership of nearly -11.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [NYSE:RAMP] by around 8,970,290 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 9,463,708 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 46,240,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,674,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAMP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,303 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,094,976 shares during the same period.