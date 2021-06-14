Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] moved down -9.16: Why It’s Important

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] loss -9.16% on the last trading session, reaching $2.38 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2021 that Lion Announces Response to SEC Guidance Issued on April 12, 2021 Applicable to Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced in a Current Report on Form 6-K, that as a result of recently issued guidance provided by the Division of Corporate Finance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 12, 2021 for all SPAC-related companies regarding the classification of their warrants for accounting and reporting purposes (the “SEC Statement”), it will restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements included on the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The restatement pertains to the accounting treatment for public and private warrants (the “Public Warrants” and “Private Warrants”) issued in connection with the initial public offering of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (“PAAC”) and recorded to the Company’s consolidated financial statements as a result of the Company’s merger with PAAC, a SPAC and legal predecessor of the Company, and Lion Financial Group Limited on June 16, 2020 (the “Business Combination”).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. represents 37.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.01 million with the latest information. LGHL stock price has been found in the range of $2.353 to $2.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 1320665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for LGHL stock

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.97 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.77.

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now -30.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.30. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.20% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 309,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 194,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in LGHL stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 978,001 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 404,430 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 319,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,614 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 394,278 shares during the same period.