Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $3.14 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.79%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Ideanomics Completes Acquisition of US Hybrid, Announces Order.

US Hybrid also announces a significant multi-city order for all-electric street sweepers.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) announced it has completed its previously reported May 12, 2021, definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of privately held US Hybrid, a manufacturer and distributor of electric powertrain components and fuel cell engines for medium and heavy-duty commercial fleet applications. The material details of the terms are disclosed in the Company’s related 8-K filing. The completed acquisition is another critical milestone in Ideanomics’ mission to reduce commercial fleet greenhouse gas emissions through advanced EV technologies and forward-thinking partnerships.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock rose by 188.07%. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 391.13 million shares outstanding and 380.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.76M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 14670129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 25.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 4.90% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,864,964, which is approximately 16.208% of the company’s market cap and around 10.73% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,808,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.1 million in IDEX stocks shares; and M&T BANK CORP, currently with $6.01 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -58.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 8,384,271 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,886,961 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,223,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,494,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,177,433 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,752 shares during the same period.