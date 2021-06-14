Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] Stock trading around $7.64 per share: What’s Next?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.63%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Heat Biologics to Showcase Favorable Survival Data of HS-110 in Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Survival benefit observed in two treatment settings of previously treated non-small lung cancer patients.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, announced that Dr. Roger B. Cohen, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, presented an overview of the latest HS-110 data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which is being held from June 4-8, 2021. This poster presentation can be viewed on Heat Biologics’ website at: https://www.heatbio.com/product-pipeline/scientific-publications. The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world’s largest oncology conference showcasing the latest advancements in cancer research.

Over the last 12 months, HTBX stock rose by 46.32%. The average equity rating for HTBX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $242.42 million, with 24.20 million shares outstanding and 24.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 919.07K shares, HTBX stock reached a trading volume of 5244218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

HTBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.63. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 26.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heat Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -845.51. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -883.65.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -37.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.59. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$667,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.00 and a Current Ratio set at 44.00.

HTBX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 12.30% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 979,282, which is approximately -6.269% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 481,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 million in HTBX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.47 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 42.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 666,282 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 345,324 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,631,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,643,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,501 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 140,366 shares during the same period.