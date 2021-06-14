Guggenheim lifts Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $54.93 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Expands Healthcare Access to Native Alaskan Communities with Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience.

Physicians in family medicine deploy Nuance DAX to increase access to patient care.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) has deployed the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) solution to expand access to healthcare services. SEARHC physicians in Juneau and Sitka using Nuance DAX are reducing the time needed to complete clinical documentation and increasing their ability to see more patients each day.

Nuance Communications Inc. represents 285.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.72 billion with the latest information. NUAN stock price has been found in the range of $54.76 to $55.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 13541438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 78.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NUAN stock

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.09 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.22, while it was recorded at 54.92 for the last single week of trading, and 43.16 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

There are presently around $16,549 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,883,625, which is approximately 1.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,145,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in NUAN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $825.25 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 40,631,738 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 33,363,886 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 227,279,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,275,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,403,442 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,905,411 shares during the same period.