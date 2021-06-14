Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $14

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] slipped around -1.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.59 at the close of the session, down -8.45%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating GOGO, GOEV, ACIC, and FIII; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Gogo Inc. stock is now 20.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOGO Stock saw the intraday high of $12.73 and lowest of $11.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.23, which means current price is +26.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 3867082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09.

How has GOGO stock performed recently?

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.12. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 401.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.78 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.64. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 180.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$139,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

There are presently around $586 million, or 48.40% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 12,674,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.84 million in GOGO stocks shares; and MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $45.83 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly -36.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 9,585,948 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,260,996 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 32,698,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,545,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,127,048 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,729,520 shares during the same period.