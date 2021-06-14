General Electric Company [GE] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $17

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] traded at a high on 06/11/21, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.69. The company report on June 9, 2021 that National Broadband Ireland Selects GE Digital’s Smallworld Physical Network Inventory to Help with the Roll Out of High-Speed Broadband Across Rural Ireland.

Ireland’s National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed broadband service to support communications, information, education, and entertainment to current and future generations.

Smallworld Physical Network Inventory will assist with ambitious project allowing National Broadband Ireland to be more aware of drop locations and accurately map out implementation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 42209086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Electric Company stands at 1.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for GE stock reached $119.65 billion, with 8.77 billion shares outstanding and 8.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.99M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 42209086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $77,162 million, or 65.40% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 760,463,363, which is approximately 11.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 651,995,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.93 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.76 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 862 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 402,996,827 shares. Additionally, 912 investors decreased positions by around 276,582,227 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 4,956,802,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,636,381,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,342,576 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 35,649,508 shares during the same period.