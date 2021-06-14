For Galecto Inc. [GLTO], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Galecto Inc. [NASDAQ: GLTO] plunged by -$2.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.80 during the day while it closed the day at $5.61. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Galecto Hosting Expert Perspectives Webinar on the Current Myelofibrosis Treatment Landscape and Potential Future Treatments.

Webinar on Wednesday, June 9th @ 8amET.

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the myelofibrosis treatment landscape and the current and potential future treatments on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8am Eastern Time.

Galecto Inc. stock has also gained 14.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLTO stock has declined by -40.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.77% and lost -55.16% year-on date.

The market cap for GLTO stock reached $202.07 million, with 25.26 million shares outstanding and 22.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 322.36K shares, GLTO reached a trading volume of 8852304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Galecto Inc. [GLTO]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Galecto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Galecto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GLTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galecto Inc. is set at 1.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

GLTO stock trade performance evaluation

Galecto Inc. [GLTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, GLTO shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Galecto Inc. [GLTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading.

Galecto Inc. [GLTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GLTO is now -31.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galecto Inc. [GLTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, GLTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galecto Inc. [GLTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,244,179 per employee.Galecto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.10 and a Current Ratio set at 21.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galecto Inc. [GLTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galecto Inc. go to 47.60%.

Galecto Inc. [GLTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 60.20% of GLTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLTO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,090,937, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.42% of the total institutional ownership; NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 2,497,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.01 million in GLTO stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $12.07 million in GLTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galecto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Galecto Inc. [NASDAQ:GLTO] by around 82,963 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 497,844 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,112,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,693,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLTO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,435 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 105,163 shares during the same period.