For Apple Inc. [AAPL], Analyst sees a rise to $90. What next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $127.35 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Apple Previews New iPad Productivity Features with iPadOS 15.

iPad gets more intuitive multitasking, a new Home Screen design with integrated widgets, the App Library, systemwide note taking with Quick Note, SharePlay, a redesigned Safari experience, and new tools to stay focused.

Apple® previewed iPadOS® 15, with new features that take advantage of the unique capabilities of iPad®, helping users be more productive and taking the versatility of iPad even further. iPadOS 15 introduces a multitasking experience that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful. Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, and offers new ways to collaborate and organize whether typing or writing with Apple Pencil®. New widget layouts for the Home Screen and App Library offer simple ways to personalize the iPad experience and organize apps. Translate delivers new features for translating text and conversations, and users can now build apps for iPhone® and iPad, on iPad, with Swift Playgrounds®. iPadOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri®, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.

Apple Inc. represents 16.75 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2104.48 billion with the latest information. AAPL stock price has been found in the range of $126.10 to $127.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 89.77M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 52863602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $159.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $83 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $164 to $156, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 115 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.71, while it was recorded at 126.65 for the last single week of trading, and 124.43 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.94.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.14. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $390,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 17.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,224,175 million, or 58.70% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,239,382,735, which is approximately -1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,055,005,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.35 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $112.98 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,674 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 163,782,179 shares. Additionally, 2,085 investors decreased positions by around 378,647,676 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 9,070,254,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,612,684,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,353,524 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 16,919,103 shares during the same period.