Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Stock trading around $0.54 per share: What’s Next?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.97%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Farmmi Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced that on June 3, 2021, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “FAMI”.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 30, 2021 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within 180 calendar days, the Company may be eligible for additional time.

Over the last 12 months, FAMI stock dropped by -26.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.30 million, with 16.25 million shares outstanding and 12.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.98M shares, FAMI stock reached a trading volume of 29633371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 44.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6625, while it was recorded at 0.5467 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9884 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 375,199, which is approximately -47.554% of the company’s market cap and around 38.22% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 90,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $40000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 165,284 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 404,719 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,284 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,519 shares during the same period.