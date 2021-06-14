Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock Upgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $67

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $62.17 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that ExxonMobil Announces New Discovery at Longtail-3 Offshore Guyana.

Two drillships added in first quarter 2021; six drillships now operating offshore Guyana.

Additional drilling activity to support Stabroek development.

Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $265.65 billion with the latest information. XOM stock price has been found in the range of $62.14 to $63.1922.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.81M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 17612815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $64.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.80, while it was recorded at 62.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.35 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.59.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.41. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of -$311,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 10.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $138,292 million, or 53.50% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,439,067, which is approximately 1.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 282,815,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.58 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.39 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 2.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,323 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 146,625,433 shares. Additionally, 1,251 investors decreased positions by around 113,064,322 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 1,964,730,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,224,420,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,120,505 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 12,072,595 shares during the same period.