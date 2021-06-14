Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] gain 41.37% so far this year. What now?

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] traded at a high on 06/11/21, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.43. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Extended Stay America Shareholders Vote to Approve Transaction With Blackstone and Starwood Capital.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH” and, together with ESA, “Extended Stay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STAY) announced that preliminary results show holders of a majority of its shares have voted in favor of the previously announced amended merger agreement under which the company will be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (“Blackstone”) and Starwood Capital for $20.50 per paired share in cash.

The results of the vote are preliminary and are subject to certification by the independent inspector of election. Extended Stay intends to disclose the final voting results on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities Exchange and Commission as soon as possible following such certification.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 48117088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Extended Stay America Inc. stands at 0.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.85%.

The market cap for STAY stock reached $3.62 billion, with 177.83 million shares outstanding and 159.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, STAY reached a trading volume of 48117088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAY shares is $19.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Extended Stay America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $15 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Extended Stay America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on STAY stock. On September 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STAY shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extended Stay America Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.03.

How has STAY stock performed recently?

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, STAY shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.64 for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.82, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.62 for the last 200 days.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +24.13. Extended Stay America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for STAY is now 4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.12. Additionally, STAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 393.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] managed to generate an average of $3,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extended Stay America Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extended Stay America Inc. go to 41.71%.

Insider trade positions for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]

There are presently around $3,476 million, or 94.34% of STAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAY stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,694,265, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,646,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.22 million in STAY stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $171.13 million in STAY stock with ownership of nearly 1120.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extended Stay America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY] by around 45,935,694 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 38,731,212 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 85,493,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,160,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,274,341 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,653,516 shares during the same period.