Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] is -13.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CMMB] closed the trading session at $23.92 on 06/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.58, while the highest price level was $27.92. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Chemomab Announces Poster Presentation at the International Liver Congress 2021 (EASL).

Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, announced a poster presentation at the International Liver Congress 2021 (EASL), which is being held virtually on June 23-26, 2021.

Dr. Arnon Aharon, Chemomab’s CMO, will present the poster entitled: The peri-ductular CCL24 rich niche promotes bile duct fibrosis related liver damage in primary sclerosing cholangitis which describes the pivotal role of CCL24 as a main driver of fibrosis in PSC related pathophysiology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.58 percent and weekly performance of 32.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 292.71K shares, CMMB reached to a volume of 2989492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 2.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50.

CMMB stock trade performance evaluation

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.30. With this latest performance, CMMB shares gained by 39.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.27, while it was recorded at 20.43 for the last single week of trading, and 31.26 for the last 200 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMMB is now -111.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.45. Additionally, CMMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] managed to generate an average of -$3,896,819 per employee.Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. posted -34.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,074.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMMB.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69 million, or 27.50% of CMMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMMB stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,578,174, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, holding 126,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 million in CMMB stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $2.24 million in CMMB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CMMB] by around 2,871,316 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 6,853 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,876,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMMB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,635 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 6,677 shares during the same period.