Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] moved up 19.92: Why It’s Important

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] gained 19.92% on the last trading session, reaching $3.07 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 1st Quarter 2021.

Merger of Equals with CFBanc Corporation Closed April 1, 2021.

Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway”) (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC), reported a consolidated net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.13) per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a consolidated net loss of $33 thousand, or $0.00 per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Broadway Financial Corporation represents 27.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.69 million with the latest information. BYFC stock price has been found in the range of $2.54 to $3.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 625.43K shares, BYFC reached a trading volume of 9511774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for BYFC stock

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.29. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 49.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.52 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.62. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.44.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.22. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$10,031 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.50% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC with ownership of 1,119,979, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 550,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in BYFC stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.04 million in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly -79.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 1,459,812 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,682,466 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 431,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,710,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,116 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 379,589 shares during the same period.