Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] Revenue clocked in at $11.91 million, down -43.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: BAOS] gained 58.23% or 1.84 points to close at $5.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2183571 shares. The company report on May 1, 2021 that Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: BAOS), a China-based online marketing solution provider, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Ms. Wenxiu Zhong, Chairwoman and CEO of the Company, commented, “The outbreak of COVID-19 last year created a substantial and negative impact on our customers and ourselves. Despite these temporary challenges, the underlying long-term fundamentals of our business remain intact. We were able to outperform most of our peers by relying on our resilient business model. We have made meaningful progress on our key initiatives focused on cooperating with our partners to create new marketing scenarios in the field of short videos and live streaming. We use our ecosystem to increase the number of fans or followers, fully deploy the live streaming business, improve the e-commerce of live streaming industry chain, and provide partners with one-stop live streaming services and in-depth customized marketing solutions.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 132.48K shares, BAOS reached to a volume of 2183571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.28.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.38 and a Gross Margin at +85.68. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.30.

Return on Total Capital for BAOS is now 14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.52. Additionally, BAOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] managed to generate an average of $89,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:BAOS] by around 3,931 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAOS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,931 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.