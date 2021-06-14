Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Is Currently -1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] loss -1.09% or -0.06 points to close at $5.44 with a heavy trading volume of 29373603 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

It opened the trading session at $5.47, the shares rose to $5.50 and dropped to $5.355, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBD points out that the company has recorded 21.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.34M shares, BBD reached to a volume of 29373603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for BBD stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.88. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $184,723 per employee.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 145,873,337 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 156,880,286 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 599,570,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 902,324,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,051,704 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 57,017,914 shares during the same period.