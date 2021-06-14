Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] moved up 12.85: Why It’s Important

Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: AUTL] gained 12.85% or 0.88 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 10460872 shares. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Autolus Therapeutics Presents New Data on obe-cel in r/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas and gives an update of obe-cel in r/r Adult ALL at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress.

Obe-cel achieves 100% complete remission rate in a cohort of indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients with excellent CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence.

No ICANS or high grade Cytokine Release Syndrome observed.

It opened the trading session at $7.10, the shares rose to $8.09 and dropped to $6.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUTL points out that the company has recorded -16.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, AUTL reached to a volume of 10460872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 301.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for AUTL stock

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.73. With this latest performance, AUTL shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -70090.08. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58716.53.

Return on Total Capital for AUTL is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.79. Additionally, AUTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] managed to generate an average of -$372,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Autolus Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]

There are presently around $167 million, or 31.80% of AUTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 2,955,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.58% of the total institutional ownership; POLYGON MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 2,435,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.83 million in AUTL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $17.57 million in AUTL stock with ownership of nearly 85.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:AUTL] by around 11,081,932 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,353,013 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,224,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,659,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,052,780 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 820,198 shares during the same period.