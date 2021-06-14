Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Is Currently 5.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] gained 5.90% or 0.24 points to close at $4.31 with a heavy trading volume of 13706566 shares. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Receives Approval from Swedish Regulators to Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Study of Oral Endoxifen to Reduce Mammographic Breast Density.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that it has received approval from the Swedish Medical Product Agency (MPA) to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study of its oral Endoxifen for the reduction of mammographic breast density (MBD). MBD is an emerging public health issue affecting more than 10 million women in the United States and many more worldwide. Studies conducted by others have shown that MBD reduces the ability of mammograms to detect cancer (sensitivity) and increases the risk of developing breast cancer. Additional studies show a correlation between reducing MBD and a reduction in the incidence of breast cancer.

“This is a critical milestone in the development of our oral Endoxifen,” commented Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s Chairman and CEO. “We now plan to commence the study as soon as restrictions for COVID-19 in Stockholm allow and we are encouraged that daily and weekly average COVID-19 cases have been steadily declining in Sweden over the past six weeks. If this trend continues, we expect to initiate the study in the next quarter. We have also received useful input from the MPA about the development path for Endoxifen. Based in part on that input we will consider conducting future studies to measure the treatment effect of Endoxifen not only on MBD reduction but also on the reduction of the incidence of breast cancer. In addition to clinical data, regulators will require that we also develop preclinical information including toxicology studies and information about manufacturing oral Endoxifen prior to regulatory approval. We have now established two manufacturing sources of Endoxifen for clinical and potential future commercial use and we have initiated a significant portion of the preclinical studies needed for a New Drug Application.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.48, the shares rose to $4.49 and dropped to $4.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATOS points out that the company has recorded 394.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -432.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.55M shares, ATOS reached to a volume of 13706566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for ATOS stock

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 75.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 394.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 102.30 and a Current Ratio set at 102.30.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $47 million, or 12.10% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,304,140, which is approximately 570.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,180,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.71 million in ATOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.6 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 228940.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 9,310,336 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,138 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,419,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,802,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,759 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 900 shares during the same period.