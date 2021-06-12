Market Analysts see Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.62%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (SAAS Businesses# only).

Over the last 12 months, JG stock rose by 72.16%. The one-year Aurora Mobile Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.33. The average equity rating for JG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $267.55 million, with 116.73 million shares outstanding and 62.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, JG stock reached a trading volume of 1773768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Mobile Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

JG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, JG shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Mobile Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.72.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -29.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.11. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$57,410 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Mobile Limited posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JG.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 24.20% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 7,585,107, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.43% of the total institutional ownership; IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 6,544,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.83 million in JG stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $3.75 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 3,415,985 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 6,116,716 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,258,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,791,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,228,381 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,849 shares during the same period.