Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] Stock trading around $38.21 per share: What’s Next?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.05%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Ionis’ antisense therapies in ATTR amyloidosis to be featured at 2021 PNS Annual Meeting.

– Ionis Chief Scientific Officer C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D. to deliver the Arthur K. Asbury lecture.

– Multiple presentations highlighting Ionis’ recent advances in treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis.

Over the last 12 months, IONS stock dropped by -34.76%. The one-year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.93. The average equity rating for IONS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.41 billion, with 140.77 million shares outstanding and 133.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, IONS stock reached a trading volume of 2579804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $57.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $50 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on IONS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.84.

IONS Stock Performance Analysis:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.05. With this latest performance, IONS shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.59, while it was recorded at 36.49 for the last single week of trading, and 49.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.60 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.91.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.13. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of -$596,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

IONS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,674 million, or 88.60% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,093,896, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,604,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.61 million in IONS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $480.68 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly -4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 9,715,049 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 7,911,533 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 104,688,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,315,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,513,651 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,142 shares during the same period.