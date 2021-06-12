eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] moved down -10.20: Why It’s Important

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] traded at a low on 06/10/21, posting a -10.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.29. The company report on May 27, 2021 that eXp Realty Welcomes Real Estate Veteran Ilaria Profumi as Regional Director, EMEIA.

eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), announced the appointment of veteran real estate professional Ilaria Profumi as Regional Director, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). Profumi’s leadership will help strengthen the company’s global footprint and its presence in EMEIA. She will report to Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global.

Profumi joins from RE/MAX Italy, where she served as Chief Operating Officer for the past 15 years, focused on corporate strategy. She is a trained lawyer and has spent nearly two decades in other roles at RE/MAX including head of legal affairs and head of business development before taking the role of COO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1776622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at 9.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.59%.

The market cap for EXPI stock reached $5.05 billion, with 144.35 million shares outstanding and 65.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 1776622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]?

William Blair have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has EXPI stock performed recently?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 31.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 504.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.93, while it was recorded at 37.13 for the last single week of trading, and 36.01 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.88. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.73.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now 31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of $34,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 10.62.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $1,064 million, or 21.20% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,491,820, which is approximately 3.686% of the company’s market cap and around 54.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,964,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.92 million in EXPI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $73.27 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly -14.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 4,977,051 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,247,347 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,926,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,150,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,302 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 994,724 shares during the same period.