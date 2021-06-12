Deere & Company [DE] Revenue clocked in at $39.83 billion, up 26.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] loss -2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $341.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that John Deere Brings the Farm Home with New Minecraft World.

FarmCraft provides families an introduction to modern agriculture.

John Deere (NYSE: DE) is bringing the farm to young game enthusiasts with the latest version of FarmCraft, a Minecraft experience. Created by Blockworks, in collaboration with John Deere, the Minecraft experience gives players an introduction to modern agriculture through the virtual use of machines, processes and decisions that go into farming.

Deere & Company represents 312.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $107.19 billion with the latest information. DE stock price has been found in the range of $340.77 to $354.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 2227858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $410.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 9.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.67.

Trading performance analysis for DE stock

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 371.63, while it was recorded at 351.92 for the last single week of trading, and 298.63 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 360.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $39,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Deere & Company [DE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 104.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 37.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $72,613 million, or 80.50% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,283,024, which is approximately 1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,036,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.84 billion in DE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 807 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 16,201,006 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 16,273,666 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 180,191,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,666,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 257 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,389,728 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,478,907 shares during the same period.