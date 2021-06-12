Century Communities Inc. [CCS] gain 52.56% so far this year. What now?

Century Communities Inc. [NYSE: CCS] closed the trading session at $66.79 on 06/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.54, while the highest price level was $72.50. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Now Selling: New Two-Story Townhomes in South El Monte, CA From Century Communities.

Stunning home designs in a gated community within the San Gabriel Valley. Models now open!.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it’s now selling at Echo, the company’s new gated community offering exceptional two-story townhomes from the low $700s. Echo also features close proximity to downtown LA via I-10 and Highway 60, plus access to a variety of options for local shopping, dining and outdoor recreation—including Whittier Narrows Recreation Area and Legg Lake. Boasting stunning finishes and contemporary open-concept layouts, each townhome includes desirable features like quartz kitchen countertops, subway tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, 9′ ceilings and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.56 percent and weekly performance of -12.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 501.77K shares, CCS reached to a volume of 2501921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Century Communities Inc. [CCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCS shares is $92.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Century Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $48 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Century Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on CCS stock. On October 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CCS shares from 44.50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Communities Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05.

CCS stock trade performance evaluation

Century Communities Inc. [CCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, CCS shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Century Communities Inc. [CCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.83, while it was recorded at 75.09 for the last single week of trading, and 53.37 for the last 200 days.

Century Communities Inc. [CCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Communities Inc. [CCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.62 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Century Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for CCS is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Communities Inc. [CCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.41. Additionally, CCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Communities Inc. [CCS] managed to generate an average of $146,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Century Communities Inc. [CCS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Communities Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Century Communities Inc. go to 9.06%.

Century Communities Inc. [CCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,959 million, or 89.60% of CCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,425,980, which is approximately 3.897% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,565,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.34 million in CCS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $132.63 million in CCS stock with ownership of nearly -32.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Century Communities Inc. [NYSE:CCS] by around 3,778,353 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 4,955,265 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 20,600,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,334,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,672,913 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 748,782 shares during the same period.