ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain 87.64% so far this year. What now?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.3748 during the day while it closed the day at $4.86. The company report on June 10, 2021 that ZK International’s Subsidiary’s DeFi Project Surpasses $1 Billion in Volume.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that xSigma DEX, a DeFi project by ZK International’s subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, surpassed $1 billion of total volume. xSigma DEX allows users to swap stablecoins, such as USDT, USDC and DAI. So far, the project processed over $400 million for stablecoin exchange transactions and over $600 million for liquidity provider transactions.

xSigma is also pleased to announce that it is currently working on major upgrades for the DeFi project, such upgrades will include:.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 8.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZKIN stock has declined by -21.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 139.41% and gained 87.64% year-on date.

The market cap for ZKIN stock reached $116.06 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 13.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 1117699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

ZKIN stock trade performance evaluation

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 282.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.90% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 226,812, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 398,311 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 468,584 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 393,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,911 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 124,384 shares during the same period.