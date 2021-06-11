why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $285.39

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] jumped around 3.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $216.77 at the close of the session, up 1.50%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

– Treatment with VX-864 led to a statistically significant increase from baseline in plasma functional AAT levels as compared to placebo and was generally well tolerated -.

– Results provide proof-of-mechanism, although magnitude of treatment effect observed unlikely to translate into substantial clinical benefit; VX-864 will not advance into late-stage development -.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock is now -8.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $217.26 and lowest of $211.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 306.08, which means current price is +5.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 2443957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $285.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $315 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRTX stock. On November 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRTX shares from 247 to 267.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has VRTX stock performed recently?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.11, while it was recorded at 212.11 for the last single week of trading, and 227.70 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 2.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 12.90%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

There are presently around $50,578 million, or 93.70% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,244,113, which is approximately -0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,415,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.53 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 566 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 20,353,844 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 22,064,147 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 194,414,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,832,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,836,032 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,665,200 shares during the same period.