why Phillips 66 [PSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.00

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.72%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Phillips 66 to contribute $250,000 to new Greenwood Rising history center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The donation will fund educational programming at a new center honoring the victims and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced it is contributing $250,000 to Greenwood Rising, a new center in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District that honors the victims and survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and the legacy of the city’s Black Wall Street.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 8.67%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.51. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.13 billion, with 439.50 million shares outstanding and 436.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 2245769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $80, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.27, while it was recorded at 92.11 for the last single week of trading, and 70.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -13.13%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,271 million, or 71.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,950,183, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,415,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.67 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 18,917,988 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 11,292,157 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 278,292,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,503,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,803,463 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,020 shares during the same period.