why Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $91.19

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Church & Dwight to Webcast Presentation at the 2021 Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Virtual Conference.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced that Matt Farrell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Dierker, Chief Financial Officer and Barry Bruno, EVP International, will present at the 2021 Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. The live audio webcast can be accessed at investor.churchdwight.com/investors/news-events.

About Church & Dwight.

A sum of 2283565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $85.34 and dropped to a low of $84.43 until finishing in the latest session at $84.73.

The one-year CHD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.08. The average equity rating for CHD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $91.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, CHD shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.10, while it was recorded at 85.38 for the last single week of trading, and 87.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.05.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 18.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.04. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $154,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CHD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 8.10%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,013 million, or 84.70% of CHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,051,922, which is approximately -2.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,506,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in CHD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $978.6 million in CHD stock with ownership of nearly -2.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD] by around 11,873,773 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 12,171,711 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 176,740,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,785,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHD stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,260,582 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,358 shares during the same period.