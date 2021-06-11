Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ: CMTL] traded at a low on 06/09/21, posting a -13.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.13. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend.

June 8, 2021– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2021. The dividend is the Company’s forty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company’s secured credit facility as well as Board approval.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1003959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for CMTL stock reached $582.02 million, with 26.05 million shares outstanding and 25.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 172.76K shares, CMTL reached a trading volume of 1003959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMTL shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CMTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has CMTL stock performed recently?

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, CMTL shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.36, while it was recorded at 24.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Total Capital for CMTL is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.12. Additionally, CMTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] managed to generate an average of $3,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 136.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. go to 17.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]

There are presently around $455 million, or 82.10% of CMTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMTL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,222,944, which is approximately 7.96% of the company’s market cap and around 2.69% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,845,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.83 million in CMTL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.34 million in CMTL stock with ownership of nearly 2.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ:CMTL] by around 2,766,670 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 2,402,143 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,386,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,554,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMTL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,493 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,107,877 shares during the same period.