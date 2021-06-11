United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] Stock trading around $34.26 per share: What’s Next?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.58%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (13 weeks) ended May 1, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (comparisons to third quarter fiscal 2020).

Over the last 12 months, UNFI stock rose by 52.67%. The one-year United Natural Foods Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.03. The average equity rating for UNFI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.94 billion, with 56.14 million shares outstanding and 55.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, UNFI stock reached a trading volume of 7600507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $34.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on UNFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNFI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNFI Stock Performance Analysis:

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, UNFI shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.14, while it was recorded at 38.71 for the last single week of trading, and 24.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Natural Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.24 and a Gross Margin at +13.53. United Natural Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for UNFI is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 319.61. Additionally, UNFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 300.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] managed to generate an average of -$9,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.55.United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

UNFI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Natural Foods Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to -3.76%.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,642 million, or 89.80% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,232,350, which is approximately 7.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,221,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.16 million in UNFI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $139.4 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Natural Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 5,967,699 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,568,268 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 35,399,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,935,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,116,001 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,723 shares during the same period.