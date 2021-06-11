Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] moved down -5.60: Why It’s Important

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.1799 during the day while it closed the day at $9.77. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Sunworks Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Sunworks Inc. stock has also gained 4.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUNW stock has declined by -29.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 100.62% and gained 90.82% year-on date.

The market cap for SUNW stock reached $265.74 million, with 27.05 million shares outstanding and 26.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 3758541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on SUNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

SUNW stock trade performance evaluation

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, SUNW shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1454.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.52, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.63 and a Gross Margin at +13.01. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.04.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.40. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$130,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunworks Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -757.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79 million, or 30.40% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,508,674, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 716,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 million in SUNW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.83 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly 328.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 6,666,448 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 328,036 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,102,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,096,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,285,865 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 63,055 shares during the same period.