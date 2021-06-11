Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is 39.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $35.55 during the day while it closed the day at $34.10. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Supercharges its Inaugural Celebration in Louisville with Two Extra Florida Routes.

Louisville lit up the sky in yellow to signal that Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) was on its way, and now Spirit’s bright yellow planes are touching down for the first time as the airline celebrates its inaugural flight. The first landing is a milestone years in the making, but Spirit is taking the festivities a step further by announcing the addition of two new, nonstop routes from the Derby City to Tampa (TPA) and Fort Myers (RSW) on Florida’s Gulf Coast starting later this year. Photos and video available HERE.

Flights from Louisville (SDF).

Spirit Airlines Inc. stock has also loss -4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVE stock has declined by -6.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.66% and gained 39.47% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $3.74 billion, with 97.78 million shares outstanding and 97.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 2916377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $40.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on SAVE stock. On April 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVE shares from 31 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.15.

SAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.77, while it was recorded at 35.03 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at -39.96. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.68.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.84. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. posted -3.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,331 million, or 63.90% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,637,467, which is approximately 3.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,036,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.06 million in SAVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $263.8 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 5.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 15,270,579 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 7,449,825 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 45,650,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,370,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,920,966 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,647,968 shares during the same period.