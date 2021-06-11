Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Is Currently 5.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE: SB] price surged by 5.56 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Voluntary Prepayments of $21.2 million of Debt as Part of its Deleveraging Strategy.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that in the context of its deleveraging strategy the Company has voluntarily prepaid $21.2 million of debt.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company commented: “The Company is accelerating its deleveraging strategy, by voluntarily prepaying debt with the objective of creating a clear path towards a modern, energy-efficient fleet with low leverage.”.

A sum of 2164004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Safe Bulkers Inc. shares reached a high of $4.21 and dropped to a low of $4.07 until finishing in the latest session at $4.18.

The one-year SB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.06. The average equity rating for SB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SB shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $1.50 to $1.75. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Safe Bulkers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe Bulkers Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47.

SB Stock Performance Analysis:

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.90. With this latest performance, SB shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Safe Bulkers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for SB is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.29. Additionally, SB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Safe Bulkers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safe Bulkers Inc. go to 14.00%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 17.10% of SB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,072,386, which is approximately 9.999% of the company’s market cap and around 67.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,897,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.11 million in SB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.42 million in SB stock with ownership of nearly 105815800% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE:SB] by around 5,646,642 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 507,255 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,995,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,149,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SB stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,505 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 141,395 shares during the same period.