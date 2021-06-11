Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $80

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $67.86 at the close of the session, up 0.21%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) announced that the company will participate in the virtual Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website (http://investor.rbi.com), and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock is now 11.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QSR Stock saw the intraday high of $68.02 and lowest of $66.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.12, which means current price is +19.98% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 2390180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

How has QSR stock performed recently?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.63, while it was recorded at 68.41 for the last single week of trading, and 61.42 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80 and a Gross Margin at +56.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.99. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $125,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.74%.

Insider trade positions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $16,559 million, or 83.70% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 35,309,862, which is approximately -2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,926,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.4 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 25.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 23,885,518 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 17,960,637 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 202,165,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,011,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,814,280 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,612,675 shares during the same period.