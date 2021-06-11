Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] Revenue clocked in at $2.81 billion, up 1.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Quad/Graphics Inc. [NYSE: QUAD] price surged by 6.34 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Quad Appoints Former Ad Age President & Publisher Josh Golden to Chief Marketing Officer Position.

Golden to accelerate Quad’s competitive position as a worldwide marketing solutions partner to the world’s biggest brands.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), has announced the appointment of Josh Golden as Chief Marketing Officer effective July 5, 2021. Golden most recently served as president and publisher of the advertising and marketing trade magazine Ad Age.

A sum of 1056713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 314.05K shares. Quad/Graphics Inc. shares reached a high of $4.00 and dropped to a low of $3.65 until finishing in the latest session at $3.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for Quad/Graphics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Quad/Graphics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quad/Graphics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for QUAD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

QUAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, QUAD shares gained by 27.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quad/Graphics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.21. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.63.

Return on Total Capital for QUAD is now 6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,202.26. Additionally, QUAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] managed to generate an average of -$6,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Quad/Graphics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QUAD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quad/Graphics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quad/Graphics Inc. go to 5.00%.

Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 50.80% of QUAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,481,613, which is approximately 5.747% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,399,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.26 million in QUAD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $8.58 million in QUAD stock with ownership of nearly -2.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quad/Graphics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Quad/Graphics Inc. [NYSE:QUAD] by around 1,807,779 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,904,193 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,892,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,604,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUAD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,658 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 161,417 shares during the same period.