Ouster Inc. [OUST] Stock trading around $12.78 per share: What’s Next?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] price plunged by -11.74 percent to reach at -$1.7. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Ouster Selected as Exclusive Supplier for PARIFEX Speed Enforcement Contract.

Ouster to supply lidar for next-generation urban speed enforcement systems in Northern France.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with PARIFEX, a leading solution provider in project management for smart cities, to deploy Ouster’s OS1 sensors on speed enforcement and data collection systems in France.

A sum of 1792327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Ouster Inc. shares reached a high of $14.50 and dropped to a low of $12.68 until finishing in the latest session at $12.78.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 35.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.60.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $278 million, or 13.50% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,824,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.31 million in OUST stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $13.19 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 20,095,105 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,886,261 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,224,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,756,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,721,256 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,786,830 shares during the same period.