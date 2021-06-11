Morgan Stanley lifts Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.93 during the day while it closed the day at $14.43. The company report on May 1, 2021 that Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Televisa” or the “Company”; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its Annual Report with the Mexican Stock Exchange. These documents are available in the Company’s corporate website at www.televisair.com. Any shareholder of the Company may request a printed copy of these reports, free of charge, by contacting Televisa’s investor relations department.

In addition, Televisa informs that based on the resolutions of its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, its Board of Directors is integrated as follows:.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock has also gained 6.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TV stock has inclined by 66.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.91% and gained 75.12% year-on date.

The market cap for TV stock reached $7.96 billion, with 564.21 million shares outstanding and 225.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 2527032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 16.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TV stock trade performance evaluation

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 14.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.76 and a Gross Margin at +36.47. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 7.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.52. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of -$28,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,870 million, or 49.10% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 65,749,939, which is approximately 2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,447,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.98 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $490.06 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 13,600,700 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 14,873,490 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 239,741,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,215,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,726,074 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,246,782 shares during the same period.