Market cap of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] reaches 96.28B – now what?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] gained 5.25% on the last trading session, reaching $489.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 21, 2021 that ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announced that it will have executives present at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:.

ServiceNow Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Chirantan “CJ” Desai, will present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

ServiceNow Inc. represents 196.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.28 billion with the latest information. NOW stock price has been found in the range of $479.0132 to $490.7899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 3029608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $606.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $615, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 13.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 60.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NOW stock

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 499.17, while it was recorded at 466.94 for the last single week of trading, and 510.65 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.33. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $9,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceNow Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 20.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

There are presently around $84,480 million, or 89.80% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,067,296, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,599,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.41 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 654 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 9,659,332 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 10,141,140 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 152,915,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,715,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,806,932 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,072 shares during the same period.